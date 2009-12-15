Pew: The Number Of Americans Who Believe In Ghosts Has Doubled In A Decade





Pew Research has some shocking data on Americans’ believe in mysticism, shown below. First of all, almost one in five Americans believes in ghosts (see the middle table). Yet to make things more appalling, this number has actually doubled in just over a decade.From 1996 to 2009, the per cent of Americans who claim to have seen or been in the presence of a ghost has risen from 9% to 18%.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b26565f000000000031a203/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="i" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

This would imply that American educational development could be reversing. The nation is ‘un-educating’ itself, if you will. It also means that one in five voters believes in ghosts.

Now, fair enough, probably more than one in five investors believes in efficient markets. But still, this Pew data is ridiculous. (Via modelled behaviour)

