Here's Video Of The $70 Million Mansion That Minecraft's Creator Bought, Outbidding Jay Z And Beyoncé

This 23,000-square-foot over-the-top Beverly Hills mansion was recently purchased by Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson. According to TMZ, Jay Z and Beyonce had interest in the home but were outbid. Persson closed on the mansion for a whopping $US70 million, $US15 million below the asking price of $US85 million.

