A businessman is selling his brand-new Bombardier Global 7500 for $70 million, the only one on the market. Take a look inside the 3-month-old jet.

Aviatrade A Bombardier Global 7500 for sale.

A businessman is selling his brand new Bombardier Global 7500, one of the newest private jets on the market with an unparalleled range for its class of 7,700 nautical miles.

The jet was delivered in February 2020 but the owner hasn’t flown on it or seen it since it was delivered.

Complete with 16 seats and a private bedroom, the jet is ideal for long-range jet setters.

The Bombardier Global 7500 is one of the world’s newest wide-cabin private jets and the latest in the Canadian manufacturer’s popular Global Express lineup.

First delivered to a customer in December 2018, merely a handful of the type are currently roaming the skies, making it one of the most exclusive private jets flying. The jet is a long-range leader with a range of 7,700 nautical miles, more than 200 nautical miles greater than currently offered by rival Gulfstream.

But the Global 7500 is not a typical private jet. Complete with a master bedroom, seating for up to 19, and an optional shower, the jet doesn’t compromise in any area and is a bonafide leader in its class. Thomas Flohr of VistaJet, one of the newest owners of the aircraft, recently described the aircraft as a “game-changer” in a recent interview with Business Insider regarding the future of private aviation.

While most are coming straight from Bombardier’s factory, one owner is currently selling his Global 7500 with an asking price of $US70 million. It’s currently the only “pre-owned” Global 7500 for sale and with a clear demand for the aircraft, it likely won’t be on the market for too much longer once the pandemic eases up, according to seller Philip Rushton of the aircraft acquisition and sales firm Aviatrade

Take a look inside the three-month-old jet currently awaiting its new home.

This Bombardier Global 7500 was delivered in February 2020 and only has 35 hours just from its flight testing and delivery flights. Built in Toronto, it was later flown to Montreal to have its interior completed and onward to the US for storage.

Aviatrade A Bombardier Global 7500.

Opting for other aircraft while waiting for his Global 7500 to be delivered, the owner decided to sell the aircraft, making it the only one to be listed on the market for “pre-owned” purchase.

Aviatrade A Bombardier Global 7500.

The owner himself, however, hasn’t even flown or seen the $US70 million jet as it sits idle awaiting its new home. Though it was delivered to the owner’s representatives, the aircraft, for all intents and purposes, is brand new.

Aviatrade A Bombardier Global 7500.

Inside the luxurious jet, the owner opted for a 16-seat configuration with four passenger seating compartments.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

The first seating area, known as the club suite, consists of two pairs of club seats, each with their own table stowed in the sidewall.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

All seats are Bombardier’s new Nuage seat which do not recline fully flat but offer a deep recline thanks to a unique tilt system, as well as an adjustable headrest and floating base for easy movements.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

The conference and dining suite is located directly behind the club suite featuring six club seats in total, each around a fixed table. The two ends can also be connected when more space is needed.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

The first two passenger compartments are seamlessly connected with no barriers dividing them, offering an open concept-style configuration in the front of the plane.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

Two couches then make up the more intimate lounge area. They can also be made into beds when taking on additional guests.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

Other options for this section include the entertainment suite where one couch sits adjacent to a large, high-definition television ideal for entertainment on a long-haul flight.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

The highlight of the aircraft is the bedroom, located in the rear of the aircraft and complete with a full bed.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

The Global 7500 is one of the few jets in its class to offer this feature but with the longer than 16 hours of flight that this jet is capable of, the bed certainly comes in handy.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

Opposite the bed is also a single-seat for a more private workspace complete with a retractable table stored in the sidewall.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

Behind the bedroom is the lavatory complete with a full sink and its own window. The owner opted against the shower feature, with Rushton telling Business Insider that it uses up too much potable water for it to be useful.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

Other unique aspects about the aircraft are its oversized windows, offering bounds of natural light and greater views from altitude.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

As well as its fully-equipped forward galley, featuring a convective oven, refrigerator, and freezer.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

Opposite the galley is a crew rest area with a bunk bed to house additional pilots on the longest flights. The feature was a major selling point for the owner who initially wanted the flexibility to use the plane to its maximum extent.

Aviatrade Inside a Bombardier Global 7500.

Though the pandemic has delayed some overseas buyers from coming to visit the aircraft and ultimately complete a transaction, Rushton believes this aircraft won’t be for sale much longer.

Aviatrade A Bombardier Global 7500.

The jet is a hot commodity, despite having been delivered to an owner, as the backlog of Global 7500s stretches until around 2022, Rushton told Business Insider. And as this jet is the only one on the market ready for near-immediate delivery, it will still fetch a pretty penny.

Aviatrade A Bombardier Global 7500.

