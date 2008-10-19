$70 BILLION To Go For Wall Street Pay And Bonuses

Glad our taxpayer money can keep you in the style to which you’ve become accustomed! Can’t wait to see what Henry Waxman has to say about this!



Guardian: Financial workers at Wall Street’s top banks are to receive pay deals worth more than $70bn (£40bn), a substantial proportion of which is expected to be paid in discretionary bonuses, for their work so far this year – despite plunging the global financial system into its worst crisis since the 1929 stock market crash, the Guardian has learned.

Staff at six banks including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are in line to pick up the payouts despite being the beneficiaries of a $700bn bail-out from the US government that has already prompted criticism. The government’s cash has been poured in on the condition that excessive executive pay would be curbed.

