7 Years Later, The Xbox Gets In The Black (MSFT)

In the midst of a decent quarter, light guidance and weak profits from its online division, it’s easy to overlook a Microsoft success story: The Entertainment and Devices Division (home of the Xbox 360) turned its first profit.



The division posted a $426 million operating profit for the year, up from a $1.97 billion loss the previous year. Of course, that means that the Xbox, first introduced in October 2001, is billions and billions in the red, over all. But it’s something.

