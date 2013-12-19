A 7-Year-Old's Adorable Letter To An Injured NFL Punter Takes A Dark Turn At The End

A young Cincinnati Bengals and University of Cincinnati Bearcats fan wrote a great letter to Kevin Huber, the punter who broke his jaw on a controversial hit last week.

In adorable fashion, the boy tells Huber that he’s his favourite player and he hopes he feels better.

Then things take a dark turn.

The final sentence of the otherwise cute letter reads: “I hope that Steeler player loses his house and has to live in his car.”

The kid’s dad tweeted out the letter, and Deadspin picked it up:

Awwww?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.