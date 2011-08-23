This 7-Year-Old Entrepreneur Wants To Be The World's Youngest Investor

Connor Zamary is the 7-year-old creator of Toaster Pop

Photo: Connor Zamary via CNET

Last Thursday, CNET interviewed Connor Zamary, the creator of 99-cent iPhone app, Toaster Pop. It’s a game that allows users to put a variety of spreads on pieces of toast.Zamary pitched his idea to investors with a self-made PowerPoint, hired an iOS developer, and filed for an LLC.



Oh, and he’s seven years old — which means he’s in second grade.

“My dad was telling me about an old-fashion toaster since I never saw one before,” says Zamary. “Then it just came to me to create an app, where toast would pop out of the toaster, land on a plate and you would have to butter it with butter.”

Are toasters really old fashioned? Man, we feel old.

Zamary’s entrepreneurial aspirations don’t stop there. He also wants to become an investor (with allowance money maybe?). His first target is his six-year-old sister who has an app idea. Zamary is currently “waiting for her to pitch him” before investing and helping her develop it.

This all sounds like a brilliant marketing ploy of a smart parent. Using a 7-year-old as the face of your company is sure to get media attention. CNET wrote about him, Alyssa Milano just tweeted about it, and here we are enlightening our readers. But we’re also sure that Zamary is on track to do something awesome when he’s older.

For more youngsters doing cool things, check out 21-Year-Old Tells All: How I Sold My Startup For $100 Million >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.