7 Works Of Art Made Entirely Out Of LEGO

A new book from artist Mike Doyle shows the amazing things you can do with just a couple thousand LEGOs. “Beautiful LEGO” features beautiful, hi-def photos of sculptures built entirely out of the miniature building blocks. From replicas of everyday objects to mini versions of famous monuments, the artwork shown here is sure to amaze.

These photos have been reproduced from “Beautiful LEGO” and published with permission from No Starch Press.

And here’s the book cover, which features the most intricate Lego sculpture of all:

“Beautiful LEGO” can be purchased here.

