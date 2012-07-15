7 Work Habits That Are Making You Sick

Sometimes it takes longer than an eight-hour workday to complete an assignment, which could cause us to revert to an all-nighter à la school days. And while occasionally missing sleep is more of a nuisance than a serious health concern, it can become an issue if it happens consistently.

'We talk about acute sleep deprivation and chronic sleep deprivation,' says Dr. Lawrence J. Epstein, the chief medical officer for Sleep HealthCenters in Boston and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. 'There are some clear effects that go along with not getting enough sleep, and the longer you go, the sleepier you get. Acute sleep deprivation could immediately affect work performance.'

'But as you miss more sleep, your cognitive functioning drops,' Epstein continues. 'You won't be able to think clearly and you won't be able to learn as much. The effect of 24 hours of sleep deprivation on performance is the equivalent of having a blood-alcohol level of 0.10.' According to him, one of the dangers of chronic sleep deprivation is that people lose the ability to judge their level of sleep impairment. Receiving one or two hours here or there might make a sleep-deprived worker feel rested temporarily, but ultimately, he or she could still make poor decisions, like getting behind the wheel of a car.

According to Epstein, the only remedy for missing sleep is to sleep, so consider using your lunch break to get some shut-eye. 'The best times to be asleep are in the middle of the night, and then 12 hours after that, so in the middle of the afternoon,' Epstein says. 'If you didn't get enough rest at night, it's easiest to try again at your next peak of sleepiness.'