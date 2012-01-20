Photo: AP

Erick Erickson, the editor of the popular conservative blog RedState, is probably one of the most astute observers of the GOP base there is.He has great insight into the Perry campaign, and in fact Perry even announced his campaign at RedState’s gathering.



According to Erickson, Perry isn’t just going to endorse Newt Gingrich, he’s going to head up a new “10th Amendment project” on behalf of Gingrich.

The 10th Amendment is this:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

In other words, it’s about state’s rights, and Gingrich/Perry hope to use that project as a issue to get support from Govenors.

And then there’s this:

Governor Perry will also campaign for Speaker Gingrich in Texas. Texas has more than enough delegates at 155 (and they are winner take all) to offset Newt Gingrich not being on the Virginia ballot, which only has 49 delegates.

And the 7 words that should give Mitt Romney chills.

Looks like we have a race now.

