Here Are 7 Ways The Crappy Economy Has Actually Improved Our Lives

Here’s a shocker: The harder the crumbling economy hits our bank accounts, the better it may be for our quality of life.
Less disposable income means we’re not spending as much on pricey, calorie-filled jaunts out on the town and as more businesses continue to cut employee hours to save on expenses, we’re getting more time to actually relax, as reported by The Fiscal Times’ Julie Halpert.
We’re also turning to cheap produce options instead of hitting up the drive-thru and working out more. And the best part is that we’re living longer, healthier lives in the process.
Drunk driving is down 30 per cent from the last five years; last year's figures were the lowest in nearly two decades.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the centres for Disease Control and Prevention, says one factor could be people are imbibing alcohol at home instead of paying top dollar at bars, so they're less likely to drive when impaired.
David Ozgo, chief economist of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, says that in a recession, many people cut back on drinking alcohol altogether, though packaged liquor sales had minimal growth between 2007 and 2010. While the industry's average growth rate was 6.5 per cent from 2002 to 2007, it grew only 2.3 per cent from 2009 to 2010, according to supplier numbers. Ozgo says this discretionary cost is among the first items consumers forego in a recession.
Source: The Fiscal Times
