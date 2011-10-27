Here Are 7 Ways The Crappy Economy Has Actually Improved Our Lives

Here’s a shocker: The harder the crumbling economy hits our bank accounts, the better it may be for our quality of life.



Less disposable income means we’re not spending as much on pricey, calorie-filled jaunts out on the town and as more businesses continue to cut employee hours to save on expenses, we’re getting more time to actually relax, as reported by The Fiscal Times’ Julie Halpert.

We’re also turning to cheap produce options instead of hitting up the drive-thru and working out more. And the best part is that we’re living longer, healthier lives in the process.

