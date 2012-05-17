7 Ways Retailers Get You To Impulse Shop

Retailers rely on a host of tactics to get you to purchase stuff you don’t want, don’t need and never intended to buy.

And their ploys often work: 9 out of 10 shoppers make impulse purchases, buying items that weren’t on their shopping lists, according to a recent survey by The Checkout, an ongoing shopper behaviour study conducted by retail branding firm The Integer Group.

Impulse buys are a bona fide profit centre for retailers, and we’re not just talking about the tchotchkes and sweets, from plastic bangles to jelly beans, often planted near the cash registers along the checkout line.

DailyFinance spoke to retail experts, including a few former senior merchants from some of the biggest chains, for an insider take on ways stores induce you to buy — often so subtly that you don’t even know it.



This story was originally published by DailyFinance.

