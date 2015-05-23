The best Instagram accounts to follow if you're obsessed with luxury and vintage watches

To some, a watch simply tells time. To others, it is a work of art worth discussing and collecting.

If you nodded in agreement on the latter, you should absolutely be following these seven watch connoisseurs on Instagram. It’s a great way to keep up with all the best new and vintage timepieces to source for your collection.

Atom Moore is the photographer for analogue/shift, a group of guys in New York City that appreciate luxury and vintage watches. A self-proclaimed watch nerd, Moore’s feed is full of detail shots that leave you wishing for more.

This watch enthusiast is based in Budapest, Hungary and is the managing editor of aBlogToWatch. All of the photos on his Instagram — a mix of detail and wide shots — are original.

Wingold’s Instagram bio says it all: “Watch enthusiast, collector, and lead contributor to Wound For Life.” If you’re a fan of Rolex and Panerai, you won’t be disappointed.

His name may be a mystery, but his watch collection is no secret. Check out a variety of watches and see which pieces he has available for purchase. Fun fact: his first watch was a manual-wind Ingersoll Mickey Mouse watch.

Su Jia Xian: @watchesbysjx



If you’re looking for a watch expert trusted by watch companies, auction houses, and collectors, SJX is your man. Based in Singapore, this freelance journalist runs his own blog and made Chronos Japan magazine’s list of “Who’s Who of the World’s Watch Persons” in 2014.

As a watch collector and writer for Deployant, Lau reviews luxury watches and covers horological lifestyle. His tastes range from vintage Art Deco Jeager-LeCoultre to jaw-dropping skeleton watches. He also posts photos from launch parties and major watch world events.

Frank takes a more artsy, creative approach to sharing his obsession with luxury timepieces. He likes to photograph watches in interesting settings — in the snow, next to booze, on a bed of wood chips. He posts just about every day, sometimes twice a day.

NOW WATCH: 3 Watches You Should Wear If You Want To Impress People



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.