7 Warning Signs That An Employee Is Overstressed

Thanks to recent economic woes, many people are struggling to keep their heads above water — both personally and professionally.At work, they’re likely doing the job of two or three people as employers seek productivity gains. Or maybe they’re worried about another round of layoffs. On the home front, concerns about foreclosures or even putting enough food on the table may be very real.



Such stressors may be bumping up problems in the workplace. Although many warning signs go unchecked amid the hectic pace of business, owners who keep a sympathetic eye on employees will be better prepared to manage issues that come up or even prevent them entirely.

If an employer notices any of these signs, the first step should be to take the employee aside, and in a one-on-one environment, ask “Is everything OK?” Often a simple gesture of care and concern is enough to start a conversation and begin to understand what’s going on with that employee.

Tame the office bully with straightforwardness and regular check-ins. Warning sign: Yelling, harsh language, bullying What it can signal: Harassment What to do: If owners or managers witness or learn about behaviour ranging from insensitive remarks to creating a hostile work environment, it's important to act on it right away. Describe the unwanted behaviour and specify the consequences if it continues. Planned, periodic meetings, such as weekly team meetings or quarterly performance reviews, can also help managers stay in the loop about what's going on with employees and allow them to solve problems should issues arise. Draft a plan for an employee who's slacking. Warning sign: Poor work quality, lack of results, avoiding responsibility, reduced productivity



What it can signal: Performance issues



What to do: Sit down with the employee and develop an improvement plan -- making sure to include detailed goals. The plan should also include a timeline for completion. If the employee does not meet the standards set, then disciplinary action, up to warnings and including termination, needs to be considered. When employees aren't showing up, poor office morale is usually the cause. Warning sign: Arriving late, leaving early, taking longer breaks, calling in sick more often What it can signal: Lack of morale, motivation or engagement What to do: If this situation is isolated to just one employee, have a face-to-face discussion to identify the cause. If it's happening across a department or the entire company, consider conducting an anonymous survey to uncover the root causes. A lack of leadership, deficient training and inefficient processes, among other things, can have a significant impact on motivation. Company assistance programs are a must for employees with substance abuse issues. Warning sign: Sporadic attendance, prolonged or frequent disappearances, missed deadlines, erratic behaviour, on-the-job injuries, reduced productivity



What it can signal: Substance abuse



What to do: Address the work performance and attendance problems, and set clear expectations. If your company offers an employee assistance program, an employee benefit program aimed at helping workers cope with personal problems that can negatively impact their work performance or health, offer that up immediately. Also, if the company has a drug-free workplace policy, inform the employee of it. If the behaviour continues, the disciplinary process should begin. Be empathetic, but firm, when an employee's personal problems begin to affect his or her work behaviour. Warning signs: Working late into the night without cause, shaving or brushing teeth in the office restroom, sleeping at his or her desk, disengagement from colleagues



What it can signal: Personal issues at home



What to do: Raise concerns with the employee in an empathetic manner, describing the observable behaviour and providing a friendly reminder of what's appropriate workplace behaviour. Express concern. If your company has an employee assistance program, offer it for help. Consider suggesting time off to work things out. Aggression must be curbed before it becomes violence. Warning sign: Aggressiveness toward employees or management



What it can signal: Potential for workplace violence



What to so: Whether it's a threat or action, aggression has to be stopped immediately. This situation calls for extreme measures to protect other workers. If the need is immediate, call the police. Put in place mandatory counseling with a requirement that a therapist is the one to clear an employee to return to work. Coworkers are usually the first to notice when someone becomes depressed. Check out more red flags: If An Employee Is Doing Any Of These Things, They're Probably About To Quit

