7 Wall Street Hazing Stories To Scare The Bejeesus Out Of Your Newbies

Wall Street has a culture all its own — one of love and understanding. Brotherhood, if you will.And like individuals in any fraternal relationships, Wall Streeters sometimes play little jokes on one another — some people call them pranks, others refer to them as hazing.
But really, it’s all in the eyes of the beholder. Depending on your own personal experience, you may think Wall Street’s pranks aren’t that bad.
We’ve put a few we heard about together so that you can judge for yourself.
Oh, and if you have a story, feel free to leave it in the comments.
Last fall, an embarrassing and cocky email initially believed to be written by rookie Citi employee Neil Cannon was sent to a group of analysts and associates at the bank's institutional clients group in Australia.
'Looking to be a rock star at this place - feel free to send through your tips, but I think I've got this one covered,' the email stated including two attachments -- a magazine clipping from Cleo and a Melbourne University course promotion.
The email quickly went viral after being sent to Citi bankers, then traders, then inboxes all around the world. When it arrived in our inbox, we were immediately suspicious that this young banker was a victim of a prank.
It turned out Cannon was not the one who sent the email, which is how it originally appeared.
The bank's Sydney offices launched an internal probe. There were also reports shortly after that the bank employee allegedly responsible for the email prank had been sacked.
Wall Street's wild woman Lynn Tilton, the founder of private equity firm Patriarch Partners, must have thrown perhaps the most unforgettable 50th birthday party.
According to unnamed sources who spoke with Forbes, Tilton allowed her staffers to take Jell-O shots off of her chest.
A spokesperson for Patriarch Partners denied those claims, the report said.
At an i-banking conference back in 2000, Goldman Sachs employees staged the world's biggest group hug.
For the event, four young first-years had to dress up in Teletubby costumes.
Now that's just embarrassing.
A first-year trader had to stuff his face with 48 cupcakes while his boss hovered over with a baseball bat.
A first-year trader at a top investment bank was asked by his boss how many mini cupcakes he could eat. He said 40 to 45. His boss brought out 45 cupcakes and a baseball bat, saying he either leaves the office with the cupcakes in his stomach or on a stretcher.
He ended up eating 48 cupcakes and made big bucks off the eating contest as fellow traders started betting on him.
He threw up after, of course.
