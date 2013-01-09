7 Creative Uses For Dead Shopping Malls

Similar to the mall-as-main-street concept, but with an emphasis on luxury living--think walkable development, anchored in the shell of a mall rather than proximity to transit. This type of mall redesign was tried by the Natick Mall, a 40-year-old shopping centre outside of Boston, in 2007.

The 500,000-square-foot expansion brought more high-end retailers (like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Michael Kors), and restaurants to the struggling space. But the flagship addition was a collection of luxury condos known as Nouvelle at Natick. Planners imagined a 'new era of suburban living' - one that 'married shopping and luxury - without the hassles and high prices of the city.'

In the first year, only 37 condos sold (though some people paid a whopping $1.6 million); the developer auctioned off 42 more in 2009 (for a notably-less-whopping $160,000). Ironically, the condos were auctioned off because mall-builder General Growth Properties, which owned the condos, needed quick cash (it was in the middle of a $27.3 billion bankruptcy case).

In 2011, several condo owners sued the property developer; demanding their money back.