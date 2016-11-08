7 US election parties being held in Australia tomorrow

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Tomorrow we will likely know who will be the next president of the United States of America.

Battling it out is Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton — who after 42 million votes is leading the way — and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Whether you want to watch the count, celebrate or commiserate, we’ve found a handful of events in Australia for you to attend.

Here they are.

Brisbane

“Fun Trumps Work” US Election Party @ The Bleachers, 153 Boundary St, West End

USA Election Watch 2016 @ Norman Hotel, 102 Ipswich Rd, Woolloongabba

Sydney

US Election – Live Watch Party with Sydney Americans @ The Morrison Bar & Oyster Room, 225 George St, Sydney

Election Day Spectacular @ Manning Bar, Manning Road, University of Sydney, Sydney

2016 US ELECTION DAY @ The 19th Club, 17-19 Bridge St, Sydney

Elect Hillary Party @ City of Sydney RSL, 565 George St, Sydney

Donald Trump’s Last Stand in Sydney @ The Rugby Club, 31 Pitt St, Sydney

Melbourne

US Election: Party! @ Fancy Hank’s, 456 Queens Street, Melbourne

