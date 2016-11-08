7 US election parties being held in Australia tomorrow

Tomorrow we will likely know who will be the next president of the United States of America.
Battling it out is Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton — who after 42 million votes is leading the way — and Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Whether you want to watch the count, celebrate or commiserate, we’ve found a handful of events in Australia for you to attend.
Here they are.
Brisbane
“Fun Trumps Work” US Election Party @ The Bleachers, 153 Boundary St, West End
USA Election Watch 2016 @ Norman Hotel, 102 Ipswich Rd, Woolloongabba
Sydney
US Election – Live Watch Party with Sydney Americans @ The Morrison Bar & Oyster Room, 225 George St, Sydney
Election Day Spectacular @ Manning Bar, Manning Road, University of Sydney, Sydney
2016 US ELECTION DAY @ The 19th Club, 17-19 Bridge St, Sydney
Elect Hillary Party @ City of Sydney RSL, 565 George St, Sydney
Donald Trump’s Last Stand in Sydney @ The Rugby Club, 31 Pitt St, Sydney
Melbourne
US Election: Party! @ Fancy Hank’s, 456 Queens Street, Melbourne
