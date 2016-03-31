Here are 7 of the biggest mistakes British jobseekers make on their CVs

In today’s job market, making a good first impression on your CV is crucial.

Potential employers may only review a CV for a few moments, but they will have seen enough that they still pick up even the smallest mistakes and tired cliches.

While we might think we have a good idea of what these mistakes are, some of them are less obvious than others.

StandOut CV, a professional CV writing service, has compiled the seven most unusual mistakes job applicants make on their résumé.

These include:

Key word stuffing — In a bid to trick automated CV scanners, some applicants include buzzwords they think will make them appear more suitable for the job, also known as “key word stuffing”. This doesn’t work, and makes a CV seem robotic, plus the human who finally reads it won’t be fooled. Make your CV clear and readable for real people. Bad formatting — This may seem harsh, but not sending a CV in a universal format like Microsoft Word can be a real headache for employers, and they will judge you accordingly. Don’t slow the process by making them ask for a document they can edit. Poor file naming — Employers may get dozen of applicants for a single position, so giving your CV an indecipherable title is a big no-no. Make it obvious and searchable by simply putting your name followed by “CV”. Ridiculous, unproven claims — Real life isn’t like The Apprentice, so don’t make claims that you can’t back up, like saying you’re “the best salesman in Europe”. Employers prefer to know about things you’ve actually done with real examples of your achievements and responsibilities. Not doing your research — Do you know much about the company you’re applying for, or what their goals are? If not, why do you want to work for them? That’s exactly what an employer will be wondering, so have a good answer by looking into the place you want to join. Including salary details — A surprising amount of job applicants think it’s a good idea to reveal their previous salary on a CV, but this is a mistake. Apart from making a bad impression to employers, adding this figure to a CV may also lose you money if the company is willing to pay you a lot more. Save these negotiations for when you know an employer really wants you. Having a silly contact email — Even the smallest detail can send alarm bells to employers, and a stupid, immature email address is one of them. “[email protected]” won’t cut it for a serious applicant. Stick with your name or a close derivation for job hunting correspondence.

StandOut CV adds that the best CVs understands what employers want and highlights skills relevant to them. CVs should also be short, clear and navigable — and spelling and grammar mistakes are utterly unacceptable, so triple check before sending anything.

