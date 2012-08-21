7 Unusual, High-Paying Jobs In Science And Technology

Photo: YouTube / Carnegie Mellon University

Faster software, tastier food, cooler robots, greener businesses—science and technology make the world better every day.And if you’re interested in going after a science or tech career, contributing to a brighter tomorrow is not the only perk: you seriously raise your chances of finding an in-demand, high-paying job.



The other good news is that you’ve got so many career options to choose from. To prove it, here are seven uncommon science and tech careers.

Which one would you choose?

1. Ethical Hacker

By proactively detecting flaws, you help protect your company from hackers bent on stealing information or hijacking your systems. You’re one of the front-line fighters in the battle for cyber security.

Average Salary: $41,000 – $114,00

2. Chief Sustainability Officer

This cross-disciplinary C-suite career requires knowledge of business, leadership, science and the greenest environmental practices. You’re the brains behind every strategy your company uses to become more eco-friendly.

Average Salary: $165,000

3. Food Chemist

Ever dreamed of creating a perfect piece of sugar-free candy? Or the most scrumptious microwave dinner? In this job, you experiment with the chemical makeup of foods to make them tastier, longer lasting or easier to ship.

Average Salary: $34,000 – $106,000

4. UX Designer

Trying to navigate a clunky website can be insanely frustrating. That’s where a user experience (UX) designer can come to the rescue. In your capable hands, websites become more useful, usable and intuitive for every user.

Average Salary: $54,000 – $133,000

5. Science and Technology Policy Analyst

If you’ve got a strong science or tech background—plus an interest in politics—this career could be the right fit. You put your expertise to good use helping shape science and technology-related public policies.

Average Salary: $48,000 – $155,000

6. Storm Tracker

As an atmospheric scientist, you investigate the science of storms. You specialize in gathering data on severe weather occurrences, including hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms and flash floods.

Average Salary: $45,000 – $132,000

7. Robotics Engineer

Imagine getting to design a robot to explore the depths of the ocean, creating a faster mechanical arm to manufacture cars or engineering a tiny part of animatronic dinosaur for an amusement park. As a robotics engineer, you get to work with some of the world’s coolest technology.

Average Salary: $50,000 – $139,000

All salary data is from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.

