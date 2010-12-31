7,000,000,000,000

Photo: Flickr/Flickmor

ABI research says 7 TRILLION text messages are going to be sent in 2011 from 4.8 billion mobile phones.That’s a huge number, but it pales in comparison to email. At the start of this year analytics firm Pingdom reported 1.4 billion email users sent 90 trillion emails in 2009.



