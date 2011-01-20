Hey Entrepreneurs: Save Yourselves Headaches By Adding These Applications To Your Online Toolbox

Google Apps has been a life saver. These free applications allow you to keep your online business organised in one central location. They offer the following applications:

Calendar

Google Docs (spreadsheets, documents, presentations, survey forms)

Websites and group wikis

Gmail

Google Docs is by far one of the best online sharing applications. What is best about this application is that it auto-saves your work so you never have to worry about losing your information. As well, you can access your data anywhere at any time (given you have internet access, of course).