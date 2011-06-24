7 Sneaky Tools To Fend Off Hackers

Adrian Covert


GPS Jammer

The #AntiSec lulzcapades are in full effect right now, and it seems like anyone is a candidate to be hacked, infiltrated, or compromised in some way.So what about you? We figured we’d offer up a few tools to fend off hackers, trackers, and invaders from all angles.

Signal Blocking Faraday Bag

Guess what, your phone and tablet transmit signals too. If you're worried about someone intercepting data or calls or keeping tabs on your position, toss your phone in one of these pouches, which will deaden any and all signals emanating from your phone.

The Black Hole Faraday bag will even let you operate and charge your gear while it's shielded. $610 ($80 for a small pouch).

BlackSheep FireSheep Detector

If you use internet hotspots in public places, there could be someone on the network using Firesheep, a packet-sniffing Firefox extension that steals your log-in credentials. Thankfully, there's a counter-attack app called Blacksheep, which will alert you whenever the network's been compromised. Free.

Kensington USB Port Lock

Even if your network and wireless radios are secure, someone might try to get at your computer the old-fashioned way: sneakernet.

If you keep your USB ports locked up, it makes things thaaaaaaat much harder for a data thief to infiltrate your computer. $20.

Netgear Hardware Firewall

First things first, secure your network; that means a firewall.

Especially when it's a discrete piece of hardware, like this Netgear Prosafe Wireless firewall that helps guard against DDoS attacks and packet sniffing. $150.

Hardware Encrypted NAS

Why store your data on your laptop, which is succeptable to theft and hacking, when you can keep it on a NAS drive that's hardware encrypted?

Segate's BlackArmor line has such advanced encryption technology that it would take most hackers years (hopefully) to crack the security wall. Plus, you save space on your local drive. $220

GPS Jammer

It's legal for the government to slap a GPS on your car and track you, which is scary. If, like me, you don't like that so much and if, unlike me, you've done something to make you think Big Brother is after you, plug a GPS jammer in your ride and safely drive about undetected.

It's illegal, sure, but if you actually need this, legality is probably the least of your concerns. $430.

Guy Fawkes Mask

If you're worried about Anonymous going after your sh*t, just slap on a Guy Fawkes mask and act like you're part of the crew. They'll totally fall for it. $8.

