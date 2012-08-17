BILL GATES PRESENTS: 7 Toilets That Could Change The World

Alyson Shontell
bill gates toilet

Photo: The Gates Notes

Sanitation is a serious issue in many countries.The number one killer of children in the world is disease caused by contact with feces.

Toilets, or lack of toilets, are a big part of the problem. Many third-world countries don’t have them and current models are not efficient.

Bill Gates wants to fix that. He called for a Reinvent The Toilet challenge and several universities submitted designs.

CalTech took home first prize with its solar-powered toilet that generates both electricity and hydrogen. England’s Loughborough University received second with a toilet that turns human waste into biological charcoal, minerals, and even clean water.

Here were the best proposed pots.

CalTech took home first prize at the August 14th Reinvent The Toilet Seattle fair.

Here's CalTech's grand prize winning toilet. It's a solar-powered toilet that generates hydrogen and electricity.

In case you were wondering where you sit, look up there. The real magic is below the toilet.

Stanford University came up with a sanitation system that converts human waste into biological charcoal.

Here's the Stanford team with their prototype.

The Netherlands' Delft School of Technology created a toilet that converts human waste to fuel gas.

Here's the Switzerland team with their device.

Loughborough University designed a toilet that produces biological charcoal, minerals, and clean water.

Here's the 2nd place team with their design.

The University of Toronto came up with a toilet that sanitizes feces in 24 hours. Urine is passed through a sand filter; ultra-violet light disinfects it.

Here's the Toronto team with their design.

Here's the Singapore team. It's not clear where your rear goes.

Here's Bill Gates checking out a model.

