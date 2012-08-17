BILL GATES PRESENTS: 7 Toilets That Could Change The World

Photo: The Gates Notes

Sanitation is a serious issue in many countries.The number one killer of children in the world is disease caused by contact with feces.



Toilets, or lack of toilets, are a big part of the problem. Many third-world countries don’t have them and current models are not efficient.

Bill Gates wants to fix that. He called for a Reinvent The Toilet challenge and several universities submitted designs.

CalTech took home first prize with its solar-powered toilet that generates both electricity and hydrogen. England’s Loughborough University received second with a toilet that turns human waste into biological charcoal, minerals, and even clean water.

Here were the best proposed pots.

