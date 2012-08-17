BILL GATES PRESENTS: 7 Toilets That Could Change The World

Photo: The Gates Notes
Sanitation is a serious issue in many countries.The number one killer of children in the world is disease caused by contact with feces.
Toilets, or lack of toilets, are a big part of the problem. Many third-world countries don’t have them and current models are not efficient.
Bill Gates wants to fix that. He called for a Reinvent The Toilet challenge and several universities submitted designs.
CalTech took home first prize with its solar-powered toilet that generates both electricity and hydrogen. England’s Loughborough University received second with a toilet that turns human waste into biological charcoal, minerals, and even clean water.
Here were the best proposed pots.
Here's CalTech's grand prize winning toilet. It's a solar-powered toilet that generates hydrogen and electricity.
Stanford University came up with a sanitation system that converts human waste into biological charcoal.
Loughborough University designed a toilet that produces biological charcoal, minerals, and clean water.
The University of Toronto came up with a toilet that sanitizes feces in 24 hours. Urine is passed through a sand filter; ultra-violet light disinfects it.
