7 Proven Ways To Make The Workweek Easier

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights:

Tuesdays at 3PM is the best time to set a meeting if you want the largest number of people to be available.

There’s a right and wrong way to speak during presentations.

You can game your performance review.

Stop complaining – you’re actually happier when you’re busy.

Some weekend activities help you recover from a stressful week better than others.

Redecorating your office isn’t just procrastination — it can make you more productive.

There are tricks to help you figure out when the boss is lying.

