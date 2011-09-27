7 Proven Ways To Make The Workweek Easier

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights:
- Tuesdays at 3PM is the best time to set a meeting if you want the largest number of people to be available.
- There’s a right and wrong way to speak during presentations.
- You can game your performance review.
- Stop complaining – you’re actually happier when you’re busy.
- Some weekend activities help you recover from a stressful week better than others.
- Redecorating your office isn’t just procrastination — it can make you more productive.
- There are tricks to help you figure out when the boss is lying.
