7 Tips From 'The Internship' To Achieve A Corporate Culture Like At Google

Soon to be released comedy ‘The Internship’ follows two men competing for jobs at Google.

Filmed at Google headquarters in California, the film offers a rare peek into the corporate campus and its culture, reports Entrepreneur.com.

“It was fun filming at Google. It was like the chocolate factory; it was crazy!”, says The Internship actor Vince Vaughn of the company’s facilities at a screening in New York City.

The Entrepreneur put together a list of 7 tips from the movie about how to create a corporate culture Google’s- without the billion-dollar budget!

Here they are:

1. Don’t skimp on the office decor. Vaughn and co-star Owen Wilson spend their summer surrounded by ping pong tables, gourmet food courts, colorful bikes, an outdoor volleyball court and a giant slide. “It was like being at an all-inclusive resort because the food was free,” joked Vaughn. “They had nap pods that looked like Qantas Airlines!” To simulate this environment in your business without spending a fortune, opt for an open workspace with brightly painted walls, meeting rooms that inspire creativity with whiteboards and couches, and a distinct space for relaxation — nap pods optional.

2. Articulate your company’s unique identity. The film contends that the secret to working at Google is possessing an innate sense of “Googleyness.” A Google spokeswoman who worked on the film explains: “We believe in having a collaborative, vibrant culture where people work really hard, but they still like to have fun as well. We are a serious company, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously, which is one reason that we decided to collaborate on this project in the first place.” Bring your team together by identifying what your company stands for and communicating it to employees. And consider showing off your company’s personality in job postings to attract the right candidates.

3. Make your new-hire orientation a celebration. On the first day of Vaughn and Wilson’s internship, all the summer recruits mingle at a meet-and-greet and in a series of introductory seminars, complete with goofy, spinning hats with the brand’s logo. Putting together a fun welcome event, such as picnic or ice cream social, can help ensure that every new hire authentically feels part of the team.

4. Engage employees with learning initiatives. In the film, Wilson’s character accidentally attends a lecture on HTML5, which mirrors Google’s Tech Talks that feature anyone from an innovator in the health sciences to a chef releasing a new book. “Google is a lot like a university campus,” says the company spokeswoman. A business is only as strong as its team, so it’s important to continue investing in your employees long after you’ve hired them. Put together an informal speaker series where upper-level team members share their success stories. Invite experts in a related field to the office for an industry update, or attend local seminars as a group.

5. Create team challenges to motivate employees. Wilson and Vaughn find themselves fumbling through several tech-based challenges throughout their summer internship. Spurring innovation through healthy competition among groups of co-workers can be effective off-screen, too. Consider creating a monthly challenge in the office, or build team bonds with recreational activities, such as a company softball league. Vaughn said of real-life Googlers, “They played that game Quidditch — like for real, an intramural game.”

6. Provide sales training and exposure to every worker. After the film’s tech-savvy interns compete to create a new app, the final two challenges focus on customer service and sales. By exposing every member of the team, no matter what their position in the company, to these two critical areas of the business, everyone remembers that the customer always comes first. Even the best product on the shelves won’t sell itself.

7. Use your internship program to develop talent. You won’t see Vaughn or Wilson fetching coffee, making copies or running menial errands in The Internship. If those are your current intern assignments, hire an administrative assistant and refocus on shaping these potential new hires who could push your company forward. Making this change also gives the interns what they really want. “Try and stay enthusiastic,” Vaughn advised the screening’s audience of summer interns. “Even if you get a boss that’s kind of a jerk or doesn’t recognize that you’re doing good, still try to get what you came for, which is the experience.”

Here is the Entrepreneur’s Full Report.

