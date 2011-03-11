7 Ways To Make Yourself Known At SXSW

'I think the thing that I really advise people to stay away from is over-planning their schedule in advance. There's so much that happens at a hotel lobby or at a party or in a hallway in terms of meeting people. It does introduce you to people who you might not meet at other industry events.

There's a temptation if you've never been before to book out your every step. I'd encourage folks to find the one or two things you're really excited about--and leave everything else open. You don't want to short-circuit new opportunities by overplanning on the front end.'

--Josh Williams, CEO of Gowalla, the location-aware service based in Austin