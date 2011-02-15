Seven Simple Life Changes That Will Supercharge Your Mind, Body, And Soul

Photo: Mike Baird via Flickr

Meaning, purpose, fulfillment, and happiness are essential ingredients in our lives.Sometimes getting more of them can seem impossible. We’re plagued by the uncertainty of the future, and we have no idea what our purpose is.



Those are big questions that cannot be answered in the blink of an eye, and today instead of focusing on them, we’ll look at seven simple ways that will improve your body, mind, and soul.

And we both know that the better you feel, the better you can follow your intuition and eventually find your true purpose.

It all adds up.

1. Drink Water

A no-brainer, right? Still most people don’t drink enough water, and it can’t be just any kind of water. Did you know that the tap water in many of the western countries is filled with chemicals and even drugs in some cases? Here’s just one example.

You can buy a simple water filter, or get your water from a spring.

I could tell you to drink 8 glasses a day, but a simpler solution would be to just have water with you as much as possible and sip it throughout the day whenever you’re thirsty.

2. Eliminate Sugar

Sugar hides in almost everything that comes in a package, and if it doesn’t contain sugar, it most likely contains additives and sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, acesulfame-k, and so on.

The best way to avoid sugar is to eat a natural diet consisting of organic meats, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and berries.

Try going without processed foods for even a week and I guarantee that you will notice a difference.



3. Gluten-Intolerant?

Gluten is commonly found in wheat, and while many have to avoid gluten altogether, some don’t notice it enough to see that there’s a problem.

The solution?

Go gluten-free on top of eliminating processed foods and supercharge your energy, sleep, and everything else that matters. In order to get rid of gluten, you have to eliminate breads, grains, potatoes, flours, and pasta, just to name a few.

4. Mini-Exercises

I personally love going to the gym and giving my muscles panic attacks.

But sometimes you just don’t have time. That doesn’t have to stop you from getting exercise in. You can easily do squats, push-ups, and variations of crunches almost anywhere at any time.

5. Breathe

Work needs to get done, kids need to get shuttled (if you have them), and stuff needs to get read.

It’s easy to forget to breathe amidst all this chaos around us. A simple meditation routine has been proven to lower to reduce stress and increase happiness.

And it never hurts taking a time-out and just being.

6. Socialize

What are we all looking for deep down? For me it always comes down to connections, relationships, and love—as cheesy as it may sound. Life isn’t worth living alone, and we humans are social beings. We belong in tribes and groups.

7. Release

We worry, we fear, and we scare ourselves to death.

You might get annoyed at your roommate, or perhaps an avalanche of little things turns your day upside down, which leads to you not being the most agreeable person at the end of the day.

We all have problems, and when we get rid of one problem, another one seems to pop up. That’s the way our brain works. It needs problems to solve. If they don’t exist, it will make them up.

A much easier way to live is to let things go. Breathe and realise that you don’t have to live through the insanity that is your mind, if you don’t want to.

What say you? What’s your favourite tip for improving your body, mind, and/or soul?

This post originally appeared at Dumb Little Man.

Written on 2/12/2011 by Henri Junttila. Henri blogs at, Wake Up Cloud, where he shows you how you can earn money online ethically. You can also get the Passion Blogging Guide, which is free, but really shouldn’t be

