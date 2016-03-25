7 things you shouldn't do when you first wake up

There are certain morning mistakes that can set the stage for an unproductive, unpleasant rest of the day.
And most of us are guilty of at least one.
Below, we’ve rounded up seven common wake-up behaviours that you’ll want to avoid — plus what to do instead.
NOW WATCH: Ian Bremmer: Advice for my 20-year-old self: Most things don’t work — who cares! Most things I’ve tried haven’t worked
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.