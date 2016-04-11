7 things you shouldn't do before bed

Dragan Radovanovic, Shana Lebowitz

Getting a good night’s rest is about more than just going to bed early.

It’s also about arranging your evening so that it’s not stressful or stimulating in a way that can make it hard to fall and stay asleep.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up seven common behaviours that can ruin your rest — plus what you can do instead.

Dragan Radovanovic/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: This mind-melting thought experiment of Einstein’s reveals how to manipulate time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.