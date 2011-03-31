Seven Things You Should Know About Attending The Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tomorrow something unprecedented will happen in Vegas.The super-exclusive Shadow Creek golf course will open its doors to the masses for the very first time as it hosts the 10th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational.



Admission won’t be free, but with general entry tickets starting at $25, it’s fairly cheap and, if you act fast, you can get two for the price of one through TravelZoo.

If you are planning to go or even if you are still thinking about it, here are seven things you should know to make your experience a fun one, and a smooth one, too.

1. You don’t need to cab it. Shadow Creek is not located anywhere close to The Strip. In fact, it’s about a 25-30 minute drive from Bellagio. Instead of forking over the cab fare, take MGM Resorts up on their complimentary shuttle service. You will have to get to the pick-up/drop-off point at ARIA’s North Valet (that’s in the back off Harmon Ave.), they will take over from there.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday and Friday (March 31-April 1) – Shuttles will depart every half hour beginning at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., return service will run throughout the day with the last bus leaving Shadow at 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday (April 2-3) – Shuttles will depart starting at 7 a.m. through noon, return trips will be continuous with the last at 5 p.m.

2. If you do drive, bring cash. On-site parking will be available at Shadow Creek, but drivers will be charged $10 per car, per day, to park. Only bills will be accepted. Spectator parking will be off Losee and Washburn, which is the light right before the main golf course entrance.

3. If you want to gawk at celebrities, you will see the most on Saturday and Sunday. The first two days of the Invitational will be a celebrity /amateur competition that will pair one star with people you won’t care about “average” Joes. Saturday and Sunday will bring a two-person, 36-hole scramble, that will be nothing but celebrities.

4. How early can I get there? Gates will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday; 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The tourney will run 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first two days and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the last two.

5. Don’t even bother bringing… Save yourself some trouble, especially if you are not driving there, and don’t show up with any of these prohibited items: professional cameras and video cameras, radios, TVs, signs or banners and beverages or coolers. Oh, and no weapons, either. And, don’t think you can record anything on the sly on your smart phone. Representatives warn that your mobile could be confiscated if they see you recording. You could even be kicked out.

6. How do I get tickets? If you have already purchased them online, you can get them at the concierge desk of any MGM Resorts hotel (Bellagio, ARIA, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, etc.). But, that’s only through today. After today, you will need to get them at Will Call at Shadow Creek. If you don’t have tickets, you can buy them online (if you are military or a senior, you qualify for special discounts) or buy same-day tickets on site at the course.

7. Get to the good stuff, what about food and booze? Yes, there will be both. We are not sure just what, or how much it will cost, but you won’t want for either. Of course, if pricing is anything like how much MJCI golf shirts, hats and jackets cost at ARIA ($26-92) – and we are sure they will be available at Shadow, too, so be prepared too for that sticker shock – you should plan to dish out a fair amount to keep sated.

We wonder if we can get one of Vegas’ food trucks to do a drive by?

This post originally appeared at VegasChatter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.