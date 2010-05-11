7 Things You Didn't Know About Chatroulette's 18-Year-Old Russian Founder

Photo: Casey Neistat
Andrey Ternovsky is the 18-year-old Russian founder of Chatroulette, the increasingly popular site that puts users into random video chats.He’s famous enough now that today, he got featured in a big old New Yorker profile.
Here’s what we learned reading it:
- Andrey is terrible at maths. “I just don’t understand how someone can code and have such big blank spots in maths,” says his tutor.
- Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson wrote a letter to expedite Andrey’s American tourist visa. “I felt like a kid getting a present,” says Andrey.
- DST CEO Yuri Milner really, really wants to invest in Chatroulette. So much so that, even though Andrey didn’t tell anybody he was flying to New York, DST had a black car waiting for him at the airport. “I am not planning anything with him,” says Andrey. “I want to meet with American investors.”
- Andrey does not want to run a Russian company; it requires too much bribery. “My perfect plan is that I don’t ever return to Moscow,” he says.
- Andrey now lives in downtown Palo Alto, where he says the sunshine is “heaven.”
- Social Gaming Network founder Shervin Pishevar has become a mentor and an investor.
- Andrey bought a $2,400 bike, but it got stolen the first day he owned it.
Read the whole New Yorker piece >
