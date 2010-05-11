7 Things You Didn't Know About Chatroulette's 18-Year-Old Russian Founder

Photo: Casey Neistat

Andrey Ternovsky is the 18-year-old Russian founder of Chatroulette, the increasingly popular site that puts users into random video chats.He’s famous enough now that today, he got featured in a big old New Yorker profile.



Here’s what we learned reading it:

Andrey is terrible at maths. “I just don’t understand how someone can code and have such big blank spots in maths,” says his tutor.

Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson wrote a letter to expedite Andrey’s American tourist visa. “I felt like a kid getting a present,” says Andrey.

DST CEO Yuri Milner really, really wants to invest in Chatroulette. So much so that, even though Andrey didn’t tell anybody he was flying to New York, DST had a black car waiting for him at the airport. “I am not planning anything with him,” says Andrey. “I want to meet with American investors.”

Andrey does not want to run a Russian company; it requires too much bribery. “My perfect plan is that I don’t ever return to Moscow,” he says.

Andrey now lives in downtown Palo Alto, where he says the sunshine is “heaven.”

Social Gaming Network founder Shervin Pishevar has become a mentor and an investor.

Andrey bought a $2,400 bike, but it got stolen the first day he owned it.

Read the whole New Yorker piece >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.