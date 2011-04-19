7 Things To Consider When Hiring An Intern For Your Startup

We’re a small team. Since I’m the marketing/communications/social media/events/PR team (my title barely fits on my business card) it’s been necessary to take advantage of outside sources of help. And my favourite place to get help is from interns.



One of the questions I hear most often from entrepreneurs is how to find a good intern, so I thought I’d share some insight from my experiences and hopefully lead you to the next great addition to your team. Here are a few things to consider when hiring an intern for your startup:

Find someone who is interested in your industry. This might seem like a no-brainer, but I don’t think many people actually follow this advice. When people look for an intern they look for a skill set – a developer, a marketing person, or someone who is adept at social media. But they don’t consider whether that person is actually interested in their business. Whether you’re developing the next Angry Birds, or you’re building a daily deal clone, you need to find someone who’s interested in your industry – you’re passionate about your business, and you need someone who’s going to share at least a little bit of that passion.

Don’t get them to bring you coffee…unless they’re already going. When I think of interns in 2011 I don’t think of someone who grabs coffee for you and sorts out your travel schedule. Interns today don’t just want to do admin tasks, although they certainly have a place in internships, just like in any other startup position. When you create the job posting cater it to the type of experience the person will get. You’re not just offering them a position, you’re allowing them to learn from your expertise. Make sure you are balancing their admin tasks with projects that will expand their knowledge and increase their area of learning, and sit down with them weekly to answer questions and share your experiences.

Know where to look. The biggest problem with finding in intern is knowing where to post your opportunity. While sending out the job description to your contacts and posting it on your online properties is a start, I’ve found that approaching schools is a great way to find talent. Regardless of the area of expertise you’re looking for, there is a program out there that is filling internships for students. And the great thing about school internships is that students get credit for them – so you know they’re going to work hard and not brush aside the position if another opportunity comes up. Get in touch with academic institutions and find out how to post your opportunity, they’re usually more than happy to help. Or use an online resource like YouTern or InternMatch – they help connect potential interns with companies.

Make sure to set out parameters. I know that as a startup you have limited resources, and it won’t always be possible to pay an intern a salary. While I’ve definitely had success with unpaid interns, I find it’s most effective to at least offer a weekly stipend. It makes your position more attractive (especially if you’re posting at a school where you’re competing with established companies), and it helps set out a routine. When you have a paid intern they are expected to be in the office the hours you set out, whereas with unpaid interns they often have part-time jobs or other commitments that they take on to pay the bills.

Get organised so taking on an intern isn’t a part-time job. When you have a full-time intern you need to have 40 hours of work a week set out for them to do. If not you’ll be scrambling on a Tuesday afternoon to find a project for them to work on. Make sure you make a list of their responsibilities before they start, and you develop a list of projects you’d like them to tackle on their own. When they first start set aside a half-hour every morning to train them on different aspects of the position, so you can get your job done while also making sure they’re acquainted with the company.

Don’t forget your responsibility in the equation. While an intern’s responsibility is to help lighten your workload and contribute to the daily grind at your startup, you also have a responsibility. Your responsibility is to ensure that your intern walks away with new and improved skills, a better understanding of what it’s like to work at a startup, and great additions to their resume. I also think it’s great if you can help them find a job after they leave you, especially if they’re unpaid. The least you can do for them is send out a few e-mails and check for opportunities.

Don’t reinvent the wheel every time. Inevitably your intern will only be around for a few months, and then you’ll have to bring someone in to replace them. Try to write out guidelines or put processes in place to make the transition smoother. If you have an orientation document or at least written descriptions of certain projects you will spend less time training new interns and more time letting them train themselves.

Interns are a great way to add to your team without adding to your expenses, and they’re often eager to work and get experience. Hopefully you take these ideas into consideration as you look to add to your team.

