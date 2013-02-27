7 Huge Boondoggles That The Military Should Cut Right Now

The U.S. needs to cut 500 of those from the defence budget over 10 years. The Pentagon plans to buy roughly 2,400 F-35s. At a cost of 200 million per (without including research and development costs which would push it to 300), the total program comes to almost all of what the the government needs to trim.

The stricken bird, however, has few friends, all of them powerful. The plans to buy the plane won't likely be cut for a few reasons, all of them having to do with money (national defence is of little concern).

Like most defence projects, the F-35 has 1,300 suppliers in 45 states, and accounts for 133,000 jobs -- which also makes it politically expedient for dovish Democrats in F-35-supplier districts to vote 'no' on cutting the program.