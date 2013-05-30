7 Valuable Things That Cost Less Than Flying An F-35 For An Hour

A spokesman from the U.S. Air Force say the service has estimated that an F-35 will cost taxpayers approximately $35,000 an hour, reports Flight Global.



In comparison, one of the more historically successful fighter jets — the F-16 — cost around $25,000 an hour.

So that’s one valuable thing that costs less than flying an F-35 for an hour, here’s 6 more:

— A full year of education at just about any state university for out-of-state students

— A couple years of education at just about any state university for in-state students

— A full year of a preschool teacher working in Arkansas

— A 2013 Ford F-150 truck

— A half-year’s worth of HIV medication

— A year of Israeli Krav Maga classes in New York City

The F-35 is the most expensive weapons system every developed, at approximately $1.4 trillion. To make matters worse, a recent study found the expensive jet was “not even ready for combat.”

Consequently, the cost of the program over the next 10 years is the same as the amount the Pentagon is being forced to cut.

