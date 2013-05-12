7 Things Fake Online Dating Profiles Usually Say

Alyson Shontell

Jennifer Su via FlickrOnline, it’s hard to tell who’s fake and who’s real.

An estimated one of every 10 dating profiles online are fake, and more than $50 million is lost to romance scams annually, according to the FBI.

Online dating site Seeking Arrangement deletes more than 600 fake accounts per day. It got together with background-screening company TC LogiQ and analysed 60,000 banned profiles for common traits.

Of the 60,000 fake accounts, here are the seven most shared qualities.

Hint: be cautious when approaching “Catholic” “women.”

Scammers like to appear smart too. 54% of the 60,000 banned accounts said they had a P.H.D. and 37% said they had a graduate degree.

Many scammers list their location abroad. 28% of the fake accounts said they were based in Nigeria. 23% were in Ukraine. 21% were in the Philippines.

Now check out:

What 14 Popular Websites Used To Look Like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us thelife