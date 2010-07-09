7 Pieces Of Career Advice For All Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Photo: Rich Moffitt via Flickr

Albert Wenger, Partner at Union Square Ventures, is an experienced VC, advisory board member, and former entrepreneur who knows what it takes to start a successful business.He recently posted seven solid pieces of career advice for entrepreneurs on his blog, Continuations.



From Wenger’s blog:

First: many people think they want to be an entrepreneur but few actually are. The best way to tell is to look at the things you have already done. If you have never taken the initiative to create something from scratch (and even if that something is just a new club at school) you are probably not well suited to being an entrepreneur.

Second: finding a job at a great startup requires a lot of initiative. The best startup jobs are never advertised so you need to be highly proactive.

Third: if you join a startup but not as a co-founder then it is best to join one that already either has clear traction and/or is venture backed. The risk-reward ratio is worst for non-founders in pre-traction/pre-funding situations.

Fourth: Consulting and Investment Banking are generally not good preparations for being either an entrepreneur or joining a startup. Most large companies are only marginally better. If you want to be an entrepreneur or work at a startup, get out of that consulting, banking or big company job as fast as you can!

