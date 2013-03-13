Guantanamo Bay Is Full Of Surprises [PHOTOS]

Photo: Robert Johnson/Business Insider
Most Americans never get to go to Cuba, let alone the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay.It’s a rather mysterious place.
Gitmo, as it’s called by military members stationed here, is located on the southeastern end of Cuba. Most know the base for its detention facility, which has been housing suspected terrorists since 2002.
But it’s much more than that for the sailors and Marines stationed here. The Naval station serves as a vital fueling station, and a safe port for U.S. ships.
On my visit to the base, I was surprised by some things.
Iguanas are everywhere and while they aren't shy, they are somewhat territorial and stick around one spot enough that troops name the dominant lizard occupying space near their routines. This one's name will be obvious in the following photo essay.
Like most tropical locations, there's little held inside that can't be placed outside, and movies at Guantanamo Bay are no exception. A large amount of time and attention here is spent providing troops with entertaining and engaging options to choose from when they're off duty.
Every single thing here, aside from the desalinated water and the wind generated energy, is brought here. If a much anticipated item is missing in the store, like pumpkin anything at Thanksgiving, it's 'on the barge.' Whether it is or not.
The dining halls not only serve outstanding food in mass quantity, but the view from this 'D-Fac' is outstanding. The sea is always just over the horizon.
