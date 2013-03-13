Guantanamo Bay Is Full Of Surprises [PHOTOS]

Photo: Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Most Americans never get to go to Cuba, let alone the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay.It’s a rather mysterious place.



Gitmo, as it’s called by military members stationed here, is located on the southeastern end of Cuba. Most know the base for its detention facility, which has been housing suspected terrorists since 2002.

But it’s much more than that for the sailors and Marines stationed here. The Naval station serves as a vital fueling station, and a safe port for U.S. ships.

On my visit to the base, I was surprised by some things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.