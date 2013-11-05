7 Tech Executives Who Look Identical To Other Tech Executives

Collage by Business Insider Billionaires Elon Musk (left) and Drew Houston (right) look alike.

There are a few people in tech who resemble each other so closely, they’d make you do a double take.

For a while, these pairs were documented on a popular Tumblr, Tech Look-Alikes.

From investor Mo Koyfoman and Sean Parker to Drew Houston and Elon Musk, here are the men who not only share similarly successful tech careers, but they also share similar facial features.

(For simplicity’s sake, we only compared men in this list. If we missed any pairs, let us know in the comments.)

Kiva.org CEO Matt Flannery looks like Appspavy founder Chris Cunningham. Matt Flannery (left) and Chris Cunningham (right) Tumblr's David Karp has the same light eyes and messy mop-top hair as Artsy's Carter Cleveland. David Karp (left) and Carter Cleveland (right) Billionaires Elon Musk of Tesla and Drew Houston of Dropbox could make you do a double take. Elon Musk (left) and Drew Houston (right) Mark Zuckerberg's tech doppleganger lives in Dublin. He's Paddy Cosgrave, founder of Web Summit and F.ounders. Even their 'F' logos look similar. Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Paddy Cosgrave (right) Billionaire Sean Parker even wears the same kind of glasses as Spark Capital's Mo Koyfman. Sean Parker (left) and Mo Koyfman (right) I Can Haz Cheesburger founder Ben Huh and Mixpanel's Spencer Chen love the same kind of glasses. Ben Huh (left) and Spencer Chen (right) Mashable's Pete Cashmore and Shelby.tv's Reece Pacheco have almost the same amount of scruff. Pete Cashmore (left) and Reece Pacheco (right) Bonus: PolicyMic founder Chris Altchek resembles actor James Marsden James Marsden (left) and Chris Altchek (right) Bonus: Quora co-founder Charlie Cheever looks like the product of actors Josh Hartnett and Michael C. Hall (Dexter). Charlie Cheever (left), Josh Hartnett (top right), Michael C. Hall (bottom right). Bonus: It's impressive that tech influencer Robert Scoble and actor Philip Seymour Hoffman share the same hair shade. They no longer have the same glasses (Scoble wears Glass now). Robert Scoble (left) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (right) Bonus: There's something about Techmeme founder Gabe Rivera that reminds us of Hills reality star Brody Jenner. Gabe Rivera (left) and Brody Jenner (right) Bonus: Obama and Infor founder Charles Phillips have the same beaming smile. Barack Obama (left) and Charles Phillips (right). Now don't miss... The Sexiest Startup CEOs Alive >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.