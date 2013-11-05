7 Tech Executives Who Look Identical To Other Tech Executives

Collage by Business InsiderBillionaires Elon Musk (left) and Drew Houston (right) look alike.
There are a few people in tech who resemble each other so closely, they’d make you do a double take.
For a while, these pairs were documented on a popular Tumblr, Tech Look-Alikes.
From investor Mo Koyfoman and Sean Parker to Drew Houston and Elon Musk, here are the men who not only share similarly successful tech careers, but they also share similar facial features.
(For simplicity’s sake, we only compared men in this list. If we missed any pairs, let us know in the comments.)
Matt Flannery (left) and Chris Cunningham (right)
David Karp (left) and Carter Cleveland (right)
Elon Musk (left) and Drew Houston (right)
Mark Zuckerberg's tech doppleganger lives in Dublin. He's Paddy Cosgrave, founder of Web Summit and F.ounders. Even their 'F' logos look similar.
Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Paddy Cosgrave (right)
Sean Parker (left) and Mo Koyfman (right)
Ben Huh (left) and Spencer Chen (right)
Pete Cashmore (left) and Reece Pacheco (right)
James Marsden (left) and Chris Altchek (right)
Bonus: Quora co-founder Charlie Cheever looks like the product of actors Josh Hartnett and Michael C. Hall (Dexter).
Charlie Cheever (left), Josh Hartnett (top right), Michael C. Hall (bottom right).
Bonus: It's impressive that tech influencer Robert Scoble and actor Philip Seymour Hoffman share the same hair shade. They no longer have the same glasses (Scoble wears Glass now).
Robert Scoble (left) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (right)
Bonus: There's something about Techmeme founder Gabe Rivera that reminds us of Hills reality star Brody Jenner.
Gabe Rivera (left) and Brody Jenner (right)
Barack Obama (left) and Charles Phillips (right).
