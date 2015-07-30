There are 7 US tech companies founded after 1970 worth over $100 billion. Can you name them all?

Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator, just tweeted out a bunch of interesting factoids about some of the biggest US tech companies.

There are seven US tech companies founded after 1970 worth over $US100 billion, he discovered.

Before we name them, can you guess?

Here are some hints.

Their current market caps are:

$US703 billion

$US443 billion

$US368 billion

$US269 billion

$US247 billion

$US246 billion

$US171 billion

$US144 billion.

Altman gathered up the ages of their founders too:

For an average age of 25. Which incidentally is the same average as the scientists working on the atomic bomb.

But, he notes, this is “younger than the average age of NASA engineers when we landed on the moon (28).”

These are the years they were founded (listed in order of market cap)

1976, 1998, 1975, 2004, 1994, 1977, 1984

One more hint:

These are the first letters of the company’s names:

A, G, M, F, A, O, C

Did you guess?

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Oracle, Cisco

