7 stylish, affordable watches that are the perfect complement to your suit [up to 82% off]

Some people think that watches don’t have a place in the modern wardrobe. After all, we can easily check the time on our smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

But watches aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. For professionals who work in conservative environments, a watch is often the only want to express individuality and style.

We’ve put together a list of 7 stylish watches that will perfectly match your suit — all under $US100.

The Rudiger “Kassel” watch’s leather strap and gold plating gives it a classic look that’s perfect for everyday wear.

It comes with a protective mineral crystal dial window. Additionally, it is water resistant and withstands rain and splashes of water (but not showering or submersion.)

Price: $US300 $US53.84 [82% off]

If gold is too gaudy for your line of work, this Johan Eric Esberg analogue watch is a great classic looking alternative.

It comes with a black genuine leather strap with crocodile pattern and a silversunray dial.

Price: $US169.00 $US59.99 [65% off]

It’s 2015: time to stop separating smart watches and regular watches into different categories.

You’ll be able to answer or dial calls from your wrist with the 5ive smart watch. Additionally, you can use it for taking photos remotely.

This smartwatch syncs with iOS for Apple iPhone 4/4S/5/5C/5S and Samsung S2/S3/S4/S5/Note 2/Note 3.

Price: $US36.99

Here’s another stylish smart watch option. You’ll be able to remotely make and answer calls, as well as check when your receive texts.

Additionally, this watch is a great accessory for health nuts. It monitors how many steps you take, how long you’ve walked, and how long and how well your slept.

“The touch screen capability is good and easy to use,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US129.99 $US64.99 [50% off]

This stylish watch comes with a silver-tone, stainless steel bracelet and case with rotating bezel. The large black numbers over the bright white background make this watch easy to read.

Price: $US495.00 $US93.26 [81% off]

If you’re looking for something a bit more avant-garde, but still professional-looking, this watch is for you.

It comes with a round stainless steel face and a croc-embossed leather strap.

“I like the unusual style and concentric rings and the offset hands gives it a really royal look,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US325.00 $US68.50 [79% off]

This watch comes with a stainless steel case and a silver dial. Strong Hardlex crystal protects the watch from excessive wear on the dial.

“I have loved my Pulsar watch and wear it daily. It is very reasonably priced and has a classy look,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US110.00 $US48.52 [56% off]

