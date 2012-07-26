7 Mental Tricks That Will Put An End To Procrastination

Photo: Flickr/Klearchos Kapoutsis

No, you won’t do better work by procrastinating. And you will not have more time next week. In fact, leaving things unfinished makes you stupid. Here’s what works:

Make specific plans. Just setting a date and a time when you’re going to do something makes you more likely to follow through. Or write down the steps necessary to do the work.

Use short, painless dashes of effort. Just have at it for five minutes and feel free to watch the clock. Chances are you’ll realise it’s not so bad.

Rewarding yourself for doing things you don’t want to do can be a powerful motivator.

Use “precommitment devices” to make sure you follow through. Stickk is a good one.

Asking yourself whether you intend on doing something is a more powerful motivator than telling yourself you will do it.

Understand the secrets to willpower, breaking bad habits, productivity, and achieving goals.

Forgive yourself when you do procrastinate to prevent a vicious circle. Hey, even procrastination researchers have a sense of humour about it.

Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.



Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.