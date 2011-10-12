7 Social Media Videos That You Just Have To Watch

Back in April I shared some of the best social media videosthat I had bookmarked on my travels around the web and the post got such a good reaction and I’ve found so many more excellent videos since that I thought it would be well worth sharing an updated version. The explosion in online video has been great for us all as consumers but with so much to sift through it can be hard to find the quality from within the quantity which is why we curated this list. The videos are a mixture of great insights in to some of the sharpest minds in the industry, people talking about where they think we are all headed as an industry and some people looking back at how we got to where we are today. You won’t be able to watch these all in one sitting but trust me even though there is hours of video here they are all worth bookmarking and watching at some stage…



Office Hours With Paul Graham

I was lucky enough to see this one in person when I was over at Techcrunch Disruptand it was a master class in seeing how one of the leading investors in the space thinks. Paul Graham is one of the founders of Y Combinator an early stage seed fund that invests in some of the best start ups around and although this video runs to 50 minutes it is well worth watching to see the sort of hard questions investors will ask and to give you a glimpse in to one of the smartest investors of his generation.

Mashable ‘s Adam Hirsch about his To p10 Social Media Trends

This one takes a bit of time to get going but this is the COO of one of the biggest Tech Blogs around Adam Hirsch talking about 10 of the defining trends in the industry. He also has a problem with his slides so it’s mostly him talking but he is at the heart of one of the biggest blogs around that covers social media day in day out so is well positioned to comment on the emerging trends.



Robert Scoble TNW Amsterdam Conference

Robert Scoble is at the very cusp of technology and all the social services that are launching on a daily basis so when he spoke at The Next Web conference a couple of months ago about what technologies we should all be taking note of it was a talk well worth watching. Focused mainly on apps and mobile this gives great insight in to where we are headed over the next couple of years.



BBC Technology And Innovation

This conference brought together some of the smartest minds from the media world and although the headlines centered around the editor of the New York Times saying that their social media policy was “Don’t be stupid” this is an hour of excellent debate by people submerged within the industry who are well worth listening to.



Eric Schmidt D9 Conference

The ex CEO of Google was remarkably frank in this interview at the D9 congerence when talking about the big players in the technology war at the moment and on the battle between Facebook and Google and how he had failed in that particular war. This is an edited version by I would strongly suggest you watch the entire hour long version over on All things digital.



Gary Vaynerchuk : How Business Must Adapt to Social Media

Gary Vaynerchuk is always worth listening to when he talks about social media and even though this is an interview to promote his book he gets in to some of the thinking behind social media and dismiss some of the myths about the industry. As usual there is very little bullshit and a lot of straight to the point talking.



Foundation With

This is an episode of Kevin Rose’s new in depth interview show Foundation that spends half an hour talking to Tony Conrad (founder of About.me and many other start ups and funds). Although the entire interview doesn’t focus on social media it does paint an interesting picture of the evolution of the web and how we have gotten to where we are today in a relatively short period of time and the sorts of companies that are built around social media. 2 Interesting people being open and honest about their success and failures.



