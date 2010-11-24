7 Small Marketing Changes That Will Make A Big Impact

There's no reason to pay big money to rent a mailing list when you can get sites that attract a similar audience to let you borrow theirs for free. Ronick says that one of his clients, a site that publishes a newsletter about women in finance, used this technique to build a list of 50,000 subscribers.

'They did lots of trades that didn't cost them anything out of pocket,' he says. 'The key is to create great content and give it away for free on the web.' Be careful to respect the privacy of the subscribers whose e-mail addresses are on the lists you swap, or you may get labelled a spammer by your ISP. To avoid trouble, ask the site whose list you're borrowing to handle the mailing itself and to include a link to your site that their subscribers can click to sign up for your newsletter.