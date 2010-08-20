7 Small Business Survival Stories From The Gulf Oil Spill

The Associated Press



Note: This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.For small businesses in Grand Isle, LA, it’s hard to imagine any good coming from the 4 million barrels of crude oil washing onto the local beach.

Locals see the oil spill as a disaster that will cause some businesses to go bankrupt and tarnish the area’s reputation for years.

But in every disaster there’s a silver lining, even if it’s just learning how to survive.

