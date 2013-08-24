7 Sites You Should Bookmark To Save On College Textbooks

The price of textbooks that students will use for a few months and undoubtedly never touch again has

risen 82%over the last decade alone.

We’re here to help.

With the growing popularity of e-books to online swap meets, there’s absolutely no reason to plop down big money for glossy hardbacks when you could be saving that cash for student loans down the road.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.