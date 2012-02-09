7 Simple Ways To Boost Your Income In 2012

Photo: Flickr / Joe Shlabotnik

Ever wonder how you can earn more money with just a little extra work?The key to increasing your income is to focus on one or two areas that actually work, and then repeat them as much as possible.



Everyone would like to see an increase in cash, but it’s easy to waste your time chasing every little opportunity. (“Sell your toaster on Craigslist!”)

Instead, focus on these seven strategies and repeat the ones that work for you over and over again.

1. Do odd jobs for businesses on Gigwalk.

Gigwalk is pretty amazing. It’s been around for less than a year and more than 1.5 million gigs have already been completed.

Here’s how it works: Companies post local odd jobs that they need to be done. For example, you might be asked to check the inventory on the racks at a local retail store. You are notified of the gig on your phone, go complete the task, and get paid.

Gigwalk is offered in every major area of the United States and offers gigs in a wide variety of fields.

2. Use the “Gigs” section of Craigslist and get paid for your skills.

Sure, you can sell your toaster on Craigslist and make $10 … or you can find someone in the “Gigs” section and possibly find a new client.

This section is especially useful if you are a creative in areas like Web design, copywriting, photography, and so on. That said, I recently checked some postings and saw gigs for truck drivers, movers, models, craftsmen, plumbers, and pharmacy technicians–all posted in just a few hours!

Many of these opportunities will be odd jobs, but if you perform well and ask for more work, some of them could turn into long-term clients.

3. Sell only one item on eBay.

I know a woman who makes more money by selling one brand of boots on eBay than she does at her full-time job. She pulls in tens of thousands of dollars in extra money every year.

Her process is simple. She visits a local outlet store and buys whatever boot sizes are on clearance. Then she puts them on eBay for a small profit. When a pair sells, she packages them and drops them off at the post office the next morning.

The key, of course, is that she keeps going back to the clearance store and getting more. Take a look around–boots aren’t the only thing that can be bought on sale and sold at full price.

4. Offer tech support to beginners.

If you’re tech savvy, then you might be surprised at the everyday skills people will pay you to teach them.

As an example, some college students are even starting to teach people how to use an iPhone. They place flyers up around town and charge $20 for a 15-minute class. Perhaps even more surprising is that people pay for it.

Another example: If you know how to create a Facebook page, you can go around to local businesses and offer to set one up for them for a small fee. There are many businesses that would be happy to have an established social media presence for $100.

5. Tutor students in a subject you know.

Knowledge is power, and if you have it, you can make some money from it.

Were you once a maths teacher? Are you a great writer? Do you love science? Pick a subject and grade level that you’re qualified to teach, and offer to tutor local students. With a little bit of hustle, you can easily make an extra $300 or more per month.

6. Deliver for local businesses.

Are you up for manual labour? Do you own a truck?

If so, print out some business cards and offer to deliver furniture for local shops. Go in and talk to all of the furniture stores, antique shops, and any place that could use a good set of hands.

Manual labour is the type of work that many people shy away from, and as a result, they’re willing to pay to have it done.

7. Become a walking billboard.

Have you ever noticed how once you get something, you tend to notice it more? If you buy a red car, suddenly there are red cars all over the place.

The same thing happens with people. If you’re a runner, you notice other runners. If you’re a weightlifter, then you notice other weightlifters. If you’re a cyclist, then you notice people riding bikes.

How can you turn this phenomenon into extra income? Let’s say you’re a cyclist. What if you went to a local bike shop and asked them to pay you for wearing their gear in prominent places? For example, you could do your daily route through downtown while wearing a shirt from Ronnie’s Race Gear.

You’re offering targeted advertising for the company because other cyclists are going to notice you and you’re getting paid to work out! Sponsorship opportunities like this are everywhere, and if you think creatively you can create a win-win situation for everyone.

A word of caution: Coming up with ideas to earn more money doesn’t have to be complex, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy. Making extra money takes motivation, consistent effort, and time. If you’re not willing to work an extra hour each night, you’ll have trouble making any of these ideas work for you.

The opportunity is there. It’s up to you to go get it.

