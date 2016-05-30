7 simple LinkedIn photo tricks that will dramatically increase your chances of landing your dream job

Eugene Kim
Kylie Jenner phone selfieScott Barbour/Getty Images

LinkedIn is a great place to connect with recruiters who can help find your dream job.

But your first point of contact with the recruiter is often not your résumé — it’s your profile photo.

LinkedIn shared these seven simple tips to take a better selfie for your profile photo, and increase your chances of getting viewed by recruiters.

You don't need a professional photographer for your LinkedIn page. A selfie with your smartphone will do it, as long as you follow these tips.

In fact, you're 14 times more likely to be viewed on LinkedIn if you have a profile photo. These tricks will give you a better photo.

#1 Make sure the background is clear

#2 Natural light is always better than flash

#3 Smartphone cameras work fine

#4 Don't look down on a camera -- look up!

#5 Be professional with your outfit

#6 Follow the rule of thirds

#7 Don't try to be funny

Here's a quick recap. Good luck with your job search!

Also, don't forget to share your selfie on LinkedIn!

