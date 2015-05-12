7 simple LinkedIn photo tricks that will dramatically increase the chances of landing your dream job

LinkedIn is a great place to connect with recruiters who can help find your dream job.
But your first point of contact with the recruiter is often not your resume – it’s your profile photo.
LinkedIn shared these 7 simple tips to take a better selfie for your profile photo – and increase your chances of getting viewed by recruiters.
You don't need a professional photographer for your LinkedIn page. A selfie with your smartphone will do it, as long as you follow these tips.
In fact, you're 14-times more likely to be viewed on LinkedIn if you have a profile photo. These tricks will give you a better photo.
