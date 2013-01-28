7 Signs You Might Be Living Beyond Your Means

Aside from a home, a car is one of the most expensive items you'll purchase in your life. While it's understandable to focus on monthly payment amounts when determining how much car you can buy, your ability to afford a monthly auto loan payment doesn't mean you can afford the car.

If you're in doubt, consider the duration of the loan: If it's longer than three years, and doesn't result in owning the vehicle outright at the conclusion of the loan, you're shopping out of your true budget.

The same premise holds true for auto loan refinancing: If you're refinancing because interest rates have dropped considerably since you initiated the loan, that may be a money-smart move.

If you are refinancing only to lower your monthly payments, and refinancing means that you are extending the life of the loan, you're not actually saving money -- you're just stretching out the payments.