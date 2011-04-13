7 Secrets Steve Jobs' authorised Biography Might Reveal

Early next year, Simon & Schuster will publish iSteve: The Book of Jobs, the first authorised biography about Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs. While few details have been announced, the book is likely to provide new details about the life of one the tech industry’s most prominent figures.



But how far will its revelations go? Will iSteve: The Book of Jobs answer our deepest questions surrounding Apple, its founder, and the company’s future? Let’s see what the crystal ball has to say.

7. His Greatest Failures

Every book needs a selling point. How better to hype the release of iSteve: The Book of Jobs than to encourage Apple’s chief exec to talk about the product(s) or life choices that he considers to be his greatest failures?

Just don’t expect his failures to be recent. If Jobs is going to admit a mistake, it will not be one that could impact his life today.

6. Why He Really Sold Pixar To Disney (NYSE: DIS)

After numerous hit films, Jobs fought valiantly to ensure that Pixar would receive a fair share of box office profits. But when all was said and done, Apple’s leader gave up control of Pixar in exchange for more than $7 billion in Disney stock, as well as a seat on the board of directors.

Was this what Jobs wanted all along – a shot at Disney? Did he intend to sell Pixar all along? Or did he want to hold onto Pixar but ultimately decide that the deal was too good to pass up?

Here’s hoping that iSteve: The Book of Jobs will clear finally this up.

5. Why He Attacked The Competition

In hyping the iPad, Jobs has pulled no punches in telling the world how he feels about other tablets. But why? His actions do not make any sense. Jobs is not one to quickly criticise the competition. Perhaps this book can provide some insight into why he attacks some competitors while ignoring the rest.

4. Why He Supports This Biography

Up until now, Jobs refused to authorise a biography about his life. According to the Detroit News, Apple has gone as far as to banish the works of John Wiley & Sons because the publisher had plans to release an unauthorised biography titled, “iCon: Steve Jobs, The Greatest Second Act in the History of Business.”

Why then, after all these years, has Jobs given his approval for a biography? Something tells me that if iSteve doesn’t reveal that information, its author, Walter Isaacson, will offer up his own reasons while promoting the book next year.

3. What Scares Him Most

Having survived a rare but curable form of pancreatic cancer, Jobs has faced an unfathomable horror. In his biography, I suspect that he will speak more openly about the ordeal and the things that scare him most, whether they relate to this disease, the prospect of death, or something else entirely.

2. Hints At Future Products

During his interviews with Isaacson, there’s a good chance that Jobs went into detail about the technology he loves and has experimented with, which could provide clues as to what Apple may be working on for the future.

1. When It’s Time To Retire

The simple and most obvious answer is “never.” But nearly everyone has a breaking point. If Jobs has one, Isaacson’s interviews could provide a few clues. Just don’t expect them to be too obvious – Jobs would never do anything to put his company’s future in jeopardy.

